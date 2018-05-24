Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed Thursday in Beijing a number of bilateral and international issues, including Iranian nuclear deal, Xinhua reported.
The sides exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest, including international trade and Iranian nuclear program.
According to Xi Jinping, since 2014, when relations of comprehensive strategic partnership have been established between the countries, bilateral relations have developed rapidly, and German-Chinese cooperation has reached an unprecedented level.
China is ready to make joint efforts with Germany to continuously raise the relations of the two countries to an even higher level, the Chinese leader concluded.