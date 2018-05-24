The US President Donald Trump said he will not sign an immigration bill unless it includes “a real” border wall, Trump said in an interview to Fox News.
“Unless it includes a wall — and I mean a wall, a real wall — and unless it includes very strong border security, there will be no approval from me,” CNBC reported quoting Trump.
According to him, four draft laws on various aspects of improving the country’s immigration system are under consideration in Congress so far.
Americans indent to strengthen security at the borders, noted the President highlighting the need to end the vicious practice of releasing illegal migrants.
In late March, US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he has signed the 1.3 trillion-U.S. dollar spending bill hours after he threatened to veto it. However, he added that “there were a lot of things I'm unhappy about in this bill.”