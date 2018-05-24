Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said he decided to petition to the President of Armenia regarding the dismissal of the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Movses Hakobyan, in connection with his going on to another job.

Tomorrow, the new chief of the General Staff will be introduced to the armed forces.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will review the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, he said during the House Foreign Affairs committee hearing on Wednesday.

Congressman David Cicilline asked whether Pompeo will recognize the Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire against its Armenian citizens.

“I can’t answer that. I do not know the answer. I will review the issue,” he said.

Lithuanian parliament ratified Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with 89 MPs voting “for”, one abstention and no votes “against”, Armenia’s Ambassador to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia Tigran Mkrtchyan tweeted.

After Estonia and Latvia, Lithuania is the third EU member state to ratify this agreement.

Israeli Knesset lawmakers on Wednesday voted to bring to full plenum the debate on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

The proposal raised by Meretz party leader Tamar Zandberg called for a plenum debate the Armenian genocide. Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein again expressed support for the measure.

The date of the plenum debate was not immediately announced.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would know next week whether his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would take place on June 12 in Singapore as scheduled.

Trump raised doubts about the summit in earlier talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

On Thursday it was reported that North Korea dismantled its nuclear test site in Punggye-ri.

Former Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta will become a player of Japan’s Vissel Kobe, official website of the club reported.

Other details of the deal are not revealed.

Iniesta won 32 trophies with Barcelona during his career.