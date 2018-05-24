US President Donald Trump believes that he did a great service to the US by firing James Comey as FBI director, Donald Trump said in an interview to Fox News.
Asked to comment on Comey’s statement over the verification of FBI's actions.
“Facts matter. The FBI’s use of Confidential Human Sources (the actual term) is tightly regulated and essential to protecting the country,” Comey tweeted. “Attacks on the FBI and lying about its work will do lasting damage to our country. How will Republicans explain this to their grandchildren?” Comey tweeted.
The US President turned former FBI Director James Comey's words back against him.
“I would actually say, how is he going to explain to his grandchildren all of the lies, the deceit, all of the problems he has caused our country?” the President noted.