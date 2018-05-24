YEREVAN.- Armenia's President Armen Sarkissian received on Thursday Yuliya Lovochkina and Giuseppe Galati, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Monitoring Committee co-rapporteurs , the presidential press service reported.
Greeting the guests, Armen Sarkissian presented the latest events in Armenia. He stressed that the Council of Europe is an important partner in the implementation of reforms in Armenia, and the country is interested in continuing active cooperation.
The co-rapporteurs noted with satisfaction the fact that the recent events in Armenia were exclusively peaceful, attaching great importance to the role and efforts of the president in this process.
The sides exchanged views on the further development of events and processes in Armenia.