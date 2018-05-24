United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on Thursday that he was “deeply concerned” by the cancellation of the planned meeting between the leaders of the United States and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), commonly-known as North Korea, UN News reported.
Guterres called on the two parties “to continue their dialogue to find a path to the peaceful and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”
Trump canceled the summit scheduled for June 12 – which would have marked the first time the two leaders met in person – in Singapore earlier Thursday, citing recent threats from the North Korean leader.