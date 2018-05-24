South Korean President Moon Jae-in held an emergency meeting with senior security officials on Thursday following President Trump's decision to cancel talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, according to Yonhap News Agency, The Hill reported.
"I am very perplexed and it is very regrettable that the North Korea-U.S. summit will not be held on June 12 when it was scheduled to be held," Moon said during the meeting at his residence, according to Yonhap.
The South Korean leader also reportedly urged Kim and Trump to speak with each other following Trump's move.
"Denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of permanent peace are historic tasks that can neither be abandoned nor delayed," he added.