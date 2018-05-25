The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) highlighted Iran’s military power and deterrent capabilities, warning the US of the horrible fate it will face in case of attacking Iran, Tasnim News Agency reported.
“The hegemony and arrogance system, particularly heads of the criminal, warmongering, deceitful and reneging US regime have gotten the message that aggression against the Islamic Iran will make them meet a fate not different from that of executed Saddam,” the IRGC said in a statement on Wednesday, released on the occasion of the anniversary of liberation of Khorramshahr, a city in southwestern Iran that had been occupied by the Iraq's Baathist army in the early 1980s under former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.