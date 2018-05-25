YEREVAN. – The rumors, according to which new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is going to run in the snap parliamentary elections in Armenia solely with his Civil Contract Party, are not confirmed, reported Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.
“In private conversations, Pashinyan stated that he intends to maintain the Yelk [(Way Out)] coalition and run in the elections with the coalition.
“Pashinyan explained this by the fact that the ensuring of the [recent] victory of the nationwide movement [in Armenia] became possible also with the support of the other Yelk [member political] parties,” wrote Zhamanak.