The US President Donald Trump signed Space Policy Directive-2 to facilitate the commercial activities of US companies in space, White House reported.
The document contains recommendations approved back in February at the National Space Council (NCC) meeting chaired by US Vice President Mike Pens.
“The Secretary of Transportation shall review regulations adopted by the Department of Transportation that provide for and govern licensing of commercial space flight launch,” the statement said.
Another document includes “a report on improving the global competitiveness of the United States space sector through radio frequency spectrum policies, regulation, and United States activities at the International Telecommunication Union and other multilateral forums.”
Trump signed his first Space Policy Directive on December, 2017, prescribing NASA to initiate a program to send astronauts to the Moon and Mars.