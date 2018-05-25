YEREVAN. – The 27th joint meeting of the board of trustees and the local chapters of Hayastan (Armenia) All-Armenian Fund kicked off Friday at the residence of the President of Armenia,
President, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hayastan (Armenia) All-Armenian Fund, Armen Sarkissian, is chairing this event.
In his remarks, Sarkissian noted that the projects implemented through this fund are a result of pan-Armenian efforts, and that methods must be improved every year so that more ambitious plans are brought to fruition.
“Fundamental events have taken place [recently] in Armenia,” he noted, in particular. “And against that backdrop, the need for national unity becomes very apparent. Tremendous changes have taken place [in Armenia]. I believe 2018 will be a historic year [for us].
“The name of the people of Armenia is [now] elevated in the world because the world saw that on their most important days, the Armenian people have a talent toward uniting yet again and, at the same time, showing that it’s a unique country because big political changes can take place pacifically.”