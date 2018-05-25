YEREVAN. – The millennium-long wheel of emigration of the Armenian people shall ultimately stop and turn back.
The new Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Friday stated the aforementioned at the 27th joint meeting of the board of trustees and the local chapters of Hayastan (Armenia) All-Armenian Fund, in capital city Yerevan.
“We are convinced that the Republic of Armenia was established by the Armenian people for the following objective: that is, to centralize the Armenians’ human, financial, intellectual, scientific, economic, spiritual potential—or a considerable part thereof—in their own territory, and to ensure the security and normal development of that potential,” Pashinyan noted, in particular. “We believe that the mid-term result of this process should be the following: the millennium-long wheel of emigration of the Armenian people shall ultimately stop and turn back, and Armenians shall ultimately start a big process—to ensure the concentration on the Republic of Armenia, the having of the Republic of Armenia citizenship as an institution, and the security and natural development of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)].
“That is, the Republic of Armenia shall ensure the security and normal development of the Armenian people, [and] the Armenian people shall ensure the security and normal development of the Republic of Armenia.
“We are moving towards a free and happy Armenia.”