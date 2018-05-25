YEREVAN. – At the moment, there are no grounds for dissolving the parliament, said president Ara Babloyan of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, speaking to reporters on Friday.

When asked about the possibility of making amendments to the Electoral Code of the country, Babloyan noted that different political forces have different positions in this regard.

But, in his view, democratic approaches and the protection of Armenia’s constitution require that all steps comply with the basic law of the country and that a precedent of unconstitutional actions is not established.

“If the political forces come to an agreement on making amendments [to Armenia’s election law], some steps need to be taken,” said the NA speaker. He added that each and every political force has the right to its respective position, which, however, can change as a result of negotiations and discussions.

Also, Ara Babloyan stated that the now former ruling Republican Party of Armenia—which, however, still has majority in parliament—is always ready for one or the other, and that it has already stated that it will contribute to all positive changes.