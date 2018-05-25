Movses Hakobyan, now former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, believes it was correct that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday dismissed him from this position.
“Mr. Prime Minister presented to me the grounds, the reasons for his decision,” Hakobyan told RFE/RL Armenian Service. “I’m satisfied, and I find that he did the right thing.”
Hakobyan, however, did not speak about the reasons for his removal from office.
“They fit in the policy which the Prime Minister runs in the context of giving a new breath to persons holding military posts,” he said.
By the decision of the PM, Movses Hakobyan on Thursday was appointed Chief Military Inspector of Armenia.