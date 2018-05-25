YEREVAN. – The Minister of Defense of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, on Friday received Yuliya Lovochkina and Giuseppe Galati, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Monitoring Committee co-rapporteurs on Armenia.

They discussed the current and planned events within the framework of the Strengthening the Application of European Human Rights Standards in the Armed Forces in Armenia project, which is implemented in cooperation with the Council of Europe, the Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Tonoyan lauded the cooperation between the defense ministry of Armenia and PACE. Also, he underscored the continuity of the improvement of the state of human rights and social justice within, and the increasing of trainings for the officers and contract servicemen of, Armenia’s armed forces.