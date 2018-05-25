Congressman Steve Knight, R-Palmdale, joined the Congressional Armenian Caucus on Thursday, The Signal reported.
“I’m proud to join my colleagues on the Congressional Armenian Caucus,” Knight said. “America and Armenia share much in common, especially our mutual commitment to freedom of religion and individual liberties. It’s also important to never forget atrocities like the Armenian Genocide so that we may always remain vigilant in ensuring they never happen again. Southern California has a large contingent of Armenian Americans, and I look forward to working with my colleagues on the caucus to address these important issues.”