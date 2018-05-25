Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday introduced Artak Davtyan, the newly appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, to the senior officers’ staff of the armed forces.
First, the PM thanked the outgoing army chief, Movses Hakobyan, for his services rendered to the homeland.
Stressing that the Armenian armed forces enjoy the people’s complete trust, Pashinyan added, however, that there are some challenges in this trust and they need to be addressed.
“We need to put a task of replacing the sense of work with the sense of mission,” he said, in particular. “As a result of all this, the key issue is to make the combat-readiness of the [Armenian] armed forces match the assessed and foreseeable military threats and the nature of war.”
Also, the PM underscored the ensuring of the precept of single leadership of, and the raising of the level of education in, the Armenian army.
Subsequently, the ceremony of the transfer of the position of the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia was held.