Karabakh MFA memorandum circulated in UN

Armenia PM: Army 2018-2024 development program shall be implemented consistently

Armenia PM introduces new army chief to senior officers’ staff (PHOTOS)

Pedro Agramunt leaves PACE

RPA: No need in snap parliamentary elections

Armenia army former chief on his dismissal: PM did the right thing

North Korea: Trump wasn’t confident enough to meet Kim Jong Un

Australia, Netherlands accuse Russia of downing MH17

Armenia parliament majority faction prepares solely for 2022 election of legislature

Trump signs directive to facilitate commercial activities in space

Congressman Steve Knight joins Congressional Armenian Caucus

Armenian national charged in Rolls-Royce bribery case

Armenia marks Last Bell (PHOTOS)

Deripaska to leave UC Rusal board of directors

Defense minister receives PACE co-rapporteurs on Armenia

Speaker: No grounds at this time for dissolving Armenia parliament

PM: Fight against corruption is a top priority for Armenia

New PM: Millennium-long wheel of Armenian people’s emigration shall ultimately stop and turn back (PHOTOS)

Armenia FM: Karabakh conflict settlement must be based on Artsakh people’s will

Armenian president to donate part of his salary to Hayastan Fund

Armenian president to leave for Georgia

Armenian FM: Israel's recognition of Armenian Genocide invaluable

Armenia President: 2018 will be a historic year

Armenia deputy PM: We will have alternative freight-transport routes

Newspaper: New Armenia PM plans to run in snap parliamentary election with coalition

At least 15 injured in Canada restaurant explosion

White House: Trump called off summit with Kim Jong Un after broken North Korea promises

Russia regrets US-North Korea summit was cancelled — Putin

Putin says failure to save Iran deal would have lamentable consequences

IRGC warns US of consequences of military action

Moscow and Paris welcome Syria's decision to send delegation to UN Constitutional Committee

Putin, Macron discuss US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

US targets Iranian airlines with sanctions

South Korean president 'very perplexed' by Trump's decision

UN chief concerned over cancellation of US-North Korea summit

Trump: US military is ready to respond to any “foolish or reckless act” by North Korea

Artak Davtyan appointed Armenian army chief

Movses Hakobyan appointed Armenia's Chief Military Inspector

Nikol Pashinyan appoints deputy finance ministers

Saad Hariri appointed as Lebanon's Prime Minister

Armenia's President receives PACE co-rapporteurs

Armenian army chief dismissed

Trump says he will not sign immigration bill without border wall

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 24.05.2018

Pompeo: Pyongyang did not respond to US requests

Xi Jinping, Angela Merkel discuss Iranian nuclear deal

UK foreign office on Russian prank: Salisbury, Armenia are serious matters

Trump cancels North Korea summit

Trump: James Comey got a lot of problems

Elon Musk intends to create Pravda website to rate truth of any article

Yerevan municipal council Yelk faction has 3 new members (VIDEO)

Garo Yegnukian released on bail

ARF has new member in Armenia parliament

Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia

Armenia President: Distribution of power is very important

North Korea dismantles nuclear test site

PACE co-rapporteurs on Armenia visit Parliament

Mogherini: US president change doesn’t mean Iranian deal is canceled

Armenian President: There should be no political prisoners in Armenia

Armenia President: Snap parliamentary election should be fair, justified

President: Economy is one of key security factors

PM: There is gigantic shadow economy in Armenia

Portantino continues to support Armenian community with key budget proposals

Armenia ambassador to Denmark to get €2,500 from state budget

Maurice Vassallo: My aim is to establish Armenian Cultural Centre in Malta (PHOTOS)

Armenia’s central electoral commission receives protocol on Alen Simonyan's mandate

Sarkissian hands prizes to 2017 Armenia presidential award laureates (VIDEOS)

Ucom subscribers to benefit from special roaming rate of 15 AMD/MB in 43 countries

Karabakh army ex-commander supporters continue protest outside Armenia Court of Cassation (VIDEO)

Armenia president: First Republic created background for development of today's Armenia

Lithuania ratifies EU-Armenia deal

Armenia PM asks initiative leader to end hunger strike

Armenia official: All provincial governors will change

Armenia army chief to be dismissed

Armenia, Yerevan flags wave in International Space Station (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: New Armenia PM’s team suffered personnel “starvation”

3 US Armenians charged in $8mn worth health insurance fraud scheme

New Armenia FM: PM Pashinyan’s government is a team that shares responsibility

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: There is no old and new Armenia to me

Armenian from Arizona arrested for stealing $250,000 in jewelry

Trump: Fate of Korea summit will be known next week

India launches WTO complaint against U.S. over tariffs on steel, aluminium

Pompeo: Turkey needs to 'rejoin NATO’

Russian foreign minister Lavrov plans to visit North Korea

French Prime Minister cancels visit to Israel

Yulia Skripal makes first public statement after Salisbury incident

FM Zarif: Iran sets deadline on talks with Europe

Salehi: Tehran ready to boost quality, quantity of enriched uranium

Israeli Knesset to debate recognition of Armenian Genocide in parliament chamber

Iran's FM: Pompeo’s anti-Iran speech reveals bankruptcy of Washington

Pompeo: We will not tolerate Russian interference in 2018 elections

Turkey to receive first F-35 by late June

Nikol Pashinyan: Celebrations of the 100th anniversary of First Republic will be held properly

Pompeo: US will retaliate for diplomat expulsion in Venezuela

Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers discuss cooperation issues

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 23.05.2018

Pompeo on Armenian Genocide: I will review the issue

Pompeo: Bad deal with North Korea is not an option for US

Artsakh President receives delegation of US Armenian Bar Association

Armenia PM: Yelk faction always supported new deal with EU