YEREVAN. – The 2018-2024 development program of the Armed Forces of Armenia shall be implemented consistently, it shall meet the requirements of the time, respond to a change in the politico-military situation, and be adequate to the real needs of the Armed Forces.
New Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday stated about the above-said at the Ministry of Defense.
“The army defends the borders, the security of our country,” he stated. “By saying ‘army,’ I understand a soldier who stands facing the adversary and stands with his back to the homeland.
“I’m confident that the army has no right to look back, in political terms. The vigilant gaze of the army should be directed towards the adversary, and this precept should be maintained and defended at all levels.”