YEREVAN. – New Armenia-EU agreement comes into force from June 1, and this means some transitional provisions will come into force, Armenian MP Armen Ashotyan said.

“We are looking forward to the full ratification by the EU not only because the remaining 20 percent [of the agreement] can be implemented only after ratification by the European Parliament, but because of the political wordings included in that agreement, in particular those concerning the Artsakh issue, which will get a legal force,” said RPA member Armen Ashotyan who is heading the Armenian parliament’s committee on foreign affairs.

Mr. Ashotyan urged the new government to include the main directions of Armenia-EU into government’s program to make it consistent with Armenia’s commitments to EU. This can be a good solution for all, as it is clear that Armenia-EU relations are important in terms of economy and reforms, Ashotyan said, adding that he expects precise steps from the relevant ministries.