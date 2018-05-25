YEREVAN. – What occurred in Armenia in April and May was formulated for long years before that in silence, perhaps allegorically, in the cultural life of the country.
The new Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, on Friday noted about the aforesaid at his talk with cultural figures.
“What occurred [in Armenia] is a cultural revolution, since I consider the greatest originators of that revolution to be the cultural, art figures, who were able to launch somewhere in people's consciousness—inconspicuously to everyone—a mechanism that eventually became the revolution of love and solidarity,” Pashinyan stressed, in particular. “People [in Armenia now] need to expand their future political, civil, cultural perceptions—in theaters, museums, concert halls, bookstores. (…). Communicating with cultural life is an indivisible part of human happiness.”
In the new PM’s words, when they say their task is to build a free and happy Armenia, they see in it the considerable role of cultural figures.
“As a result of the activities of our government, we want for the writer [in Armenia] to find his reader, the theater—[its] audience.”