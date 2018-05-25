US President Donald Trump has welcomed North Korea’s latest statement on nuclear talks as “good news” and said: “We will soon see where it will lead.”

The North Korean government said it was still “willing to give the US time and opportunities” to reconsider talks “at any time, at any format," Daily Mail reported.

The statement was issued in response to Mr Trump’s abrupt cancellation of the June summit between the two countries in the US bid to get North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapon.

The US president tweeted: “Very good news to receive the warm and productive statement from North Korea. We will soon see where it will lead, hopefully to long and enduring prosperity and peace. Only time (and talent) will tell!”