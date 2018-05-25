Expansion of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) can be carried out due to the countries of the former Soviet Union, but Russia will not force anyone to join the EAEU," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said at the 2018 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, TASS reported.
At the same time, according to him, there are other forms of cooperation. "Free trade zones, agreements on trade and economic cooperation. Each of them takes into account its benefits and, of course, Russia is not the one to decide who will join the EAEU as it is a union of equal states," Pankin noted.