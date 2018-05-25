If Iran withdraws from the nuclear deal, then the nuclear activity of Iran will be generally unclear to anyone, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2018 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, RIA Novosti reported.

"Will it be better for Israel if Iran withdraws from this deal, or if it will be compelled, pushed out of this deal? Then the nuclear activity of Iran will be generally unclear to anyone. We won’t know what will be going on there. What will be the emerging risks?" the president said.

He said problems around North Korea have not been solved as of yet. "And we want to have a second problem of this kind, or maybe a bigger one? I mean an explosive nature of the region we are talking about. Maybe, no," he said.

"I don’t think US President Donald Trump has lost. Firstly, he is meeting his election commitments, and in this sense he has even won to a certain extent in terms of domestic policy. But if this deal is ruined eventually, there may be many losers," Putin explained.