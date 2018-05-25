YEREVAN.- Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received on Friday Jean-Louis Atangana Amougou, Director of the office of the Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie (IOF) and Hervé Ladsous, Special Advisor to the Secretary General, the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia reported.

The PM highlighted the holding of the 17th summit of La Francophonie in Armenia, noting that it’s a sign of not only partnering relations of Armenia with the Francophone countries, but also of great trust. The Head of the Executive emphasized that the Armenian authorities will make every effort to hold the summit at a high level. The PM particularly stressed the importance of the economic forum to be held in the sidelines of the summit, hoping that it will foster the development of economic activities in Armenia. Pashinyan noted that good traditions of teaching French are present in Armenia and expressed conviction that the IOF summit will give new impetus to the teaching of that language among Armenians.

Jean-Louis Atangana Amougou, conveyed the congratulations of the Secretary General of La Francophonie to Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of being elected Prime Minister of Armenia, expressing satisfaction of the nature and content of the power change. He emphasized that the April-May developments in Armenia were in the center of attention of the Francophone countries, adding that Armenia became an exemplary country. “Mrs. Secretary General asked to convey to you that she trusts you and the Government of Armenia in terms of the proper organization of the Francophonie summit. We are confident the event will be held at a high level”, Jean-Louis Atangana Amougou said.