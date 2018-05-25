Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and First Lady Nune Sarkissian arrived in Tbilisi on May 25 at the invitation of Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili.

On the first day of the visit President Sarkissian had a one-on-one meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, followed by an expanded format meeting of delegations, the Armenian President’s Office reported.

At the meeting President Sarkissian thanked for the invitation and the warm reception. President Sarkissian also mentioned that Armenia too will celebrate the 100th anniversary of establishment of the First Armenian Republic on May 28.

Sarkissian and Kvirikashvili were pleased to note the dynamically developing and yearly strengthening relations between the two friendly countries, and mentioned that they are proud of the common history, during which they’ve learned from each other and are now happy over one another’s achievements.

Both sides attached importance to the continuous development and enhancement of relations in an atmosphere of mutual trust, and maximal use of existing potential.

The sides especially highlighted partnership in the fields of tourism, energy, IT and several other sectors.

The recent political changes in Armenia were also discussed.

The Georgian Prime Minister was pleased to note the civilized and peaceful resolution of the situation and attached importance to President Sarkissian’s role and efforts in the process and noted that Georgia is interested in the stability of Armenia. In turn, President Sarkissian said that all joint programs won’t simply continue, but also expand.

“We are interested in the maximal use of the entire potential of our relations in different sectors”, the Armenian president said.