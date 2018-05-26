The meeting of the presidents of Armenia and Georgia, Armen Sarkissian and Giorgi Margvelashvili took place in Tbilisi. Sarkissian arrived in the Georgian capital to attend the celebrations dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Georgia at the invitation of his Georgian counterpart.

Armen Sarkissian expressed gratitude to President Margvelashvili for the invitation to participate in the events. He noted that Armenia celebrates 100-year anniversary of the First Republic on May 28.

According to him,the cornerstone of these historical anniversaries of two nations is the idea of ​​freedom, which remains priority to this day. Sargsyan has characterized the Armenian-Georgian relations as friendly and partner which continue to develop dynamically.

The presidents of the two countries also spoke about the recent changes in Armenia and prospects of the Armenian-Georgian relations. They expressed confidence that the joint efforts of the parties can not only preserve what is happening but also give a new impetus to mutually beneficial cooperation, raising it to a qualitatively new level.

The president of Armenia invited the Georgian colleague to visit Yerevan.