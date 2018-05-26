President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is on a working visit to the Georgian capital city of Tbilisi, on Saturday met with his Finnish colleague, Sauli Niinistö.
Stressing that last year marked the quarter century of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Finland, President Sarkissian noted that Armenian-Finnish relations have steadily developed over the course of those years. Also, he underscored the continuity of high-level political dialogue between the two countries, and invited his Finnish counterpart for an official visit to Armenia. In President Sarkissian’s words, Armenia and Finland have many similarities, which create a good basis for expanding cooperation.
President Niinistö, for his part, said they closely followed the latest changes in Armenia, and they are happy with the civilized and pacific resolution of the situation in the country.
In addition, the interlocutors reflected on the prospects for collaboration within the framework of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, which Armenia and the European Union have signed, and exchanged views on regional and international matters.