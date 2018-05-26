STEPANAKERT. – The situation along the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces was relatively stable, from May 20 to 26.

During this time, however, the adversary violated the ceasefire around 150 times by firing more than 1,500 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) military positions, informed the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD).

But the Artsakh Defense Army vanguard units primarily refrained from taking actions in response, and they continued vigilantly carrying out their combat task.