YEREVAN. – Mayor Taron Margaryan of Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, does not plan on resigning from office.

Margaryan himself on Saturday informed about the aforementioned speaking to reporters, and when asked whether he was going to step down.

“No,” he said. “I have repeatedly said and I repeat again that we have received the vote of confidence of Yerevan residents. Our projects have been approved by our residents, and we continue to bring our projects to fruition.”

Over the past few weeks, protests demanding Taron Margaryan’s resignation were staged several times outside the Yerevan city hall building. And in response, the incumbent mayor’s supporters held pro-Margaryan demonstrations.