Meghan (Markle), Duchess of Sussex, has been bestowed with a coat of arms, days after her royal wedding to Prince Harry, reported Lenta.ru, a Moscow-based online newspaper.
The blue background of the shield itself represents the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California—where Meghan is from, while the two golden rays across the shield are symbolic of the Golden State.
The figures on either side of the shield, known as supporters, are a songbird and a golden lion wearing a crown.
“It is customary for Supporters of the shield to be assigned to Members of the Royal Family, and for wives of Members of the Royal Family to have one of their husband’s Supporters and one relating to themselves,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. “The Supporter relating to The Duchess of Sussex is a songbird with wings elevated as if flying and an open beak, which with the quill represents the power of communication.”
The coat of arms was approved by Queen Elizabeth II.