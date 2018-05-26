President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in the Georgian capital city of Tbilisi, on Saturday participated—together with several other foreign heads of state—in a roundtable discussion, entitled “Cooperation for Prosperity: Strategic Planning for Next Century.”
“The cooperation for prosperity should be geared towards peaceful settlement of conflicts, and full cooperation should become the driving force and vision of the South Caucasus countries,” the Armenian president noted, in particular, in his remarks at the event.
He said the next century for the South Caucasus should become a period for leaving problems in the past and eliminating dividing lines.
In Sarkissian’s view, the current realities, as well as the dynamics of the developments taking place in the South Caucasus countries, enable to hope that the processes of democratization will contribute to regional integration, establishment of a stable peace, and economic upsurge.
Also, the President of Armenia expressed confidence that by joint efforts it is possible to overcome the disagreements that hinder cooperation, and establish tolerant, mutually beneficial, and good neighborly relations.