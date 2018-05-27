An American who was held in a Venezuelan prison for nearly two years on weapons charges made it back to the U.S. Saturday evening where he was greeted by his family and President Trump, USA Today reported.
Josh Holt and his Venezuelan wife, Thamy, landed at Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C. There the couple and their daughter, Marian Leal, reunited with his family in a tearful meeting at the airport.
Trump later hosted the family in the Oval Office and told Holt he was "brave" and "went through a lot."
Holt, 26, of Utah thanked the president and all the government officials who worked for his release.
"I'm just overwhelmed with gratitude," he said. "I'm just so grateful for what you guys have done and for thinking about me and caring about me, just a normal person, so it really touches me and thank you."