Status quo in Nagorno-Karabakh does not provide a way to eliminate the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, said Jean-Yves Le Drian, the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, at a press-conference in Baku on May 27.

"The status quo isn't a solution to the conflict. We want peace and stability in the region. We hope that in the next months active work in respect of settlement of this conflict will begin," he noted.

The Foreign Minister also noted that it is expected that in late July, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will make a visit to France. And at the end of the year the French president is expected to visit Azerbaijan.