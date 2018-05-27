YEREVAN.- Elton John is a friend of Armenia, as he has many Armenian friends, and I am one of them. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian told reporters at the the Hayk and Elza Titizian Children’s Rehabilitation Center.

"Elton is not only a great singer, but also a great intellectual who knows the history of Armenia well. I remember that when Catholicos Karekin I died, Elton wrote me a letter, we met and discussed the history of Armenian Christianity. Secondly, he carries out a huge charitable work to help patients with HIV / AIDS, "he said.

Speaking about the purpose of Elton John's visit to Yerevan, the President noted that the “Yerevan, My Love” project supports children and adults with hearing problems, and John contributed to the implementation of this project.

Armen Sarkissian said that soon Elton John will visit Armenia again, this time not only to participate in the charitable program, but also will give a concert. The President added: "Elton John is very proud that he is in Yerevan".