Several dozen residents of Musaler village in Armenia assembled nearby the motorway leading from capital city Yerevan to the Sardarapat Memorial, on Monday morning, to greet new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and congratulate him on the centennial of the First Republic of Armenia.
The villagers had brought along Armenian national flags, and a huge banner with Pashinyan’s picture.
Also, they had set a small table and were waiting for the PM.
Musaler mayor Edgar Hovhannisyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that this was an impromptu action, and the villagers had decided to congratulate Nikol Pashinyan on this public holiday.