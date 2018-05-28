Armenia on Monday celebrates the centennial of the First Republic.
And the event marking the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia and of the heroic battles have been named the “Century of Victories.”
In May 1918, the Armenian regular military forces and volunteers defeated the Turkish troops, and prevented the latter’s invasion of Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
This triumph enabled the Armenian people to restore their statehood, which was lost centuries ago.
It was 100 years ago on this day in Tbilisi, the capital city of Georgia, that the Armenian National Council declared the independence of Armenia and the establishment of the First Republic of Armenia.
The May 28 celebrations in Armenia are traditionally held at Sardarapat Memorial, which eternalizes the memory of the Armenian heroes who prevented a Turkish invasion of Armenia back in 1918.
Unfortunately, however, the first independent Republic of Armenia had a short life. The country lost its independence on December 2, 1920, when the 11th Red Army of Soviet Russia invaded Armenia.
