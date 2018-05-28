President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) President Bako Sahakyan, and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Monday got familiarized with numerous military equipment samples at the Sardarapat Memorial.
The “Century of Victories” celebrations devoted to the centennial of the First Republic of Armenia and of the Battle of Sardarapat, during which Armenian forces had pushed back the Turkish invaders 100 years ago, are held at Sardarapat Memorial.
The event participants were shown samples from Armenia’s military equipment, and from the historic events in 1918 to this day.