The 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia means a tremendously important event for a people who did not have statehood for several hundred years.
President Armen Sarkissian on Monday told the aforesaid to reporters at the Sardarapat Memorial.
“The Armenian people were able to keep, maintain, and defend that statehood without a statehood, without a National Assembly, without a President, without a Prime Minister, [and] with having their faith in God, their church, their culture and spirit, education, and the future of their children,” said the Armenian President. “Also, we are a victorious people in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] and in Sardarapat.
“We are obligated to not only to keep, defend, but also to strengthen, [and] turn our homeland—Armenia and Artsakh—into a small but powerful country.”