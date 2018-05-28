New Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday delivered remarks at the event devoted to the centennial of the First Republic of Armenia, at the Sardarapat Memorial.
He noted that an unprecedented event took place in the history of the Armenian people at exactly 100 years ago this day, when the power eventually belonged to the people, and that is why Armenia was called a “Republic.”
“The Armenian people didn’t get that status as a gift from someone, but they won it with sweat and blood,” Pashinyan stressed, in particular. “The Armenian people won because they did not pin hopes on others, but on themselves—for the first time in 400 years.
“The Armenian people won because (...) they decided to win.”
In his words, each and every citizen must feel himself as the master of his country
The PM added that in April of this year, the Armenian people again achieved victory by establishing their own rule in their own country.
“The Armenian people once again pinned their hope on themselves, rather than on others,” Pashinyan added, in particular.
As per the new PM, the people of Armenia are living the most glorious chapter in civil history, when the power of the people is established in the country.
“Glory to the heroes, glory to Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] and Armenia, glory to us and our children that we live and will live in free and happy Armenia!” he concluded, in particular.
Subsequently, Nikol Pashinyan interacted with the people.