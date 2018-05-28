Military parade devoted to the centenary of the First Republic of Armenia was held Monday, at the Sardarapat Memorial (PHOTOS).
The country’s military successes, armed units, and arsenal since the years of the First Republic to this day were displayed.
All units of the armed forces of Armenia and of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), as well as the Armenia National Security Service border service, Police, and Ministry of Emergency Situations divisions, and servicemen from the 102nd Russian Military Base in Gyumri took part in this military parade.
The 100-year-old history of the Armenian army was presented with such a “performance” for the first time.