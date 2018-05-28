YEREVAN. – France as a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group is ready to continue efforts into finding resolution of the Karabakh conflict, French Minster for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters in Yerevan.
“We have repeatedly stated our conviction that that the conflict cannot be solved with use of force. Neither status quo, nor use of force is acceptable. We have to be pragmatic and creative,” the Minister said, adding that he is also informed about the ongoing events.
France supports any initiative that will enable to advance the settlement, will bring peace and stability, he assured.