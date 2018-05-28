YEREVAN. – Armenia and France have historical ties, while the visit to Armenia is timed to the 100th anniversary of the First Republic, French Minster for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian said during a media conference in Yerevan.
“This testifies to the broad relations that link Armenia and France,” the Minister said, adding that he experienced strong emotions during his visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial and the memorial to Musaler, where the minister opened a monument to the sailors of the French fleet.
“They are from my native region,” the minister said.
Speaking about the Armenia-EU agreement, the French official pointed out the uniqueness of the signed document.