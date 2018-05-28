YEREVAN. – Armenia is experiencing an important moment in history, French Minster for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters in Yerevan.
“I mean the latest events,” the minister explained.
Le Drian welcomed the spirit of responsibility of the people and authorities which made the election of Prime Minister possible.
“And I am very glad that I was the first guest who visited Armenia and met with the new authorities of the country. France will stand next to Armenia and will help in building democracy,” he added.