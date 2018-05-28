YEREVAN. – It is symbolic that the first foreign minister to visit Armenia after the events that unrolled in the country is the foreign minister of France.
Foreign Affairs Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Monday stated the abovementioned during his joint briefing with the visiting French Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development, Jean-Yves Le Drian.
In his words, it is also symbolic that this visit is taking place on the centennial of the First Republic of Armenia.
The Armenian FM noted that relations between the two countries are rich.
At their talk preceding the briefing, the parties discussed their bilateral agenda, reflected on the avenues for the expansion of their legal framework, and conferred on the French president’s scheduled visit to capital city Yerevan in fall.
In the interlocutors’ view, however, Armenia-France economic relations have not yet reached the level of their political relations.
In addition, the parties discussed the possibilities for intensifying their decentralized cooperation.
Also, FM Mnatsakanyan stressed that Armenia underscores the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries (US, Russia, and France), and reaffirms its support, to the pacific resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.