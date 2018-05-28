We have numerous problems in the army; but all of them are surmountable.
The new Minister of Defense of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, on Monday told the above-said to reporters at the Sardarapat Memorial.
When asked what his main steps will be so that the victories will continue, the defense minister responded as follows: “I will strengthen, I will increase the combat-readiness of the Armenian army, and I will change a certain mentality in the armed forces.
“And all corruption risks will be reduced; if not, they will be neutralized.”