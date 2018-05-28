YEREVAN. – The United States is committed to working with the new Armenian government to strengthen bilateral ties and attract additional U.S. investment, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bridget Brink visits Armenia said during her meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister.

DAS Brink discussed a range of bilateral issues with Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan. She pointed to the U.S.-Armenia Task Force (USATF) as an opportunity to make real progress in advancing mutual goals, the U.S. embassy said in a statement.

Bridget Brink noted that, as a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the United States would continue to support a negotiated settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and remain actively engaged with the sides in seeking a peaceful solution within the context of the Minsk Group process.