“It is always a pleasure to visit Armenia, and this trip highlighted once again Armenia’s most powerful and important resource: its people,” DAS Brink noted in a meeting with young Armenian leaders. “I am heartened by the spirit of the Armenian people, and especially encouraged by you – the young leaders of Armenia – who have shown such passion and dedication to building a bright future for your country.”