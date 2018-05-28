President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan, members of government, diplomats, MPs and guests participated in the events devoted to the centennial of the First Republic of Armenia and of Battle of Sardarapat.

A military parade devoted to the centenary of the First Republic of Armenia was held. The country’s military successes, armed units, and arsenal since the years of the First Republic to this day were displayed.

Bridget Brink, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the US Department of State held meetings with President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and PM Nikol Pashinyan as well as young leaders during her visit to Yerevan.

She welcomed the PM’s stated commitment to fight corruption and offered continued U.S. support. She stressed Washington’s commitment to working with the new government to strengthen bilateral ties and attract additional U.S. investment.

Brink also said US would continue to support a negotiated settlement to the Karabakh conflict.

French Minster for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian is on a visit to Armenia.

On Monday he visited Armenian Genocide Memorial and attended the opening of a fountain monument to Armenian-French friendship in Musaler village.

Le Drian also held talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan. Speaking during a media conference, he reiterated France’s commitment to continue efforts into finding resolution of the Karabakh conflict and informed about Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Yerevan ahead of the Francophonie summit.

The President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, on Saturday was on hand at the ceremony devoted to the centennial of the Democratic Republic of Georgia.

During the visit Armen Sarkissian met with his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Margvelashvili. Sarkissian has characterized the Armenian-Georgian relations as friendly and partner which continue to develop dynamically.

The presidents of the two countries also spoke about the recent changes in Armenia and prospects of the Armenian-Georgian relations.

The Children of Armenia Fund’s (COAF) first SMART Center opened on May 27 in Lori province of Armenia.

The Lori COAF SMART Center will provide a space for designing, innovation, and producing. The center will be accessible to over 250,000 people.

Overall, $ 5 million provided by the donors was invested in the project. The construction and operation of the center has been financed by American-Armenian entrepreneur and COAF founder Garo Armen.

Elton John arrived in Armenia on May 26 to participate in the charity event organized by Starkey Hearing Technologies company.

During his visit famous singer had dinner with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, PM Nikol Pashinyan.

On Sunday he visited the Hayk and Elza Titizian Children’s Rehabilitation Center where 100 hearing aids were given to children.