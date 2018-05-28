Knesset speaker withdraws Armenian Genocide recognition from parliament agenda

Nikol Pashinyan receives French FM (PHOTOS)

EU extends sanctions against Syria

Armenian President receives French FM

Poland seeks permanent US troop presence, offers financing

Pakistan army orders inquiry on ex-spy chief over book

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 28.05.2018

India will keep trading with Iran and Venezuela

Swiss wants to travel to Russia for 2018 FIFA World cup by tractor

EU Special Representative for South Caucasus will visit Armenia

Nikol Pashinyan receives Ramkavar Azatakan Party Delegation

US official offers Armenia PM continued support for anti-corruption effort

Armenian folk dance performed in downtown Prague (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

New Armenia defense minister: I will change certain mentality in armed forces

Armenia FM: We want to further develop partnership with US

US official: I am heartened by the spirit of the Armenian people

Brink: US to continue supporting negotiated settlement to Karabakh conflict

Stepan Aslanyan: Menu.ge has many projects to involve regional restaurants and increase number of orders

Head of Armenian intelligence: Astana visit was very positive

Armenia MFA: France FM’s visit is symbolic

Armenia official: Corruption will become security matter

France will help Armenia build democracy

Armenia First Republic centennial military parade held at Sardarapat Memorial (PHOTOS)

Minister: Armenia and France have historical ties

French minister on Karabakh: Neither status quo, nor use of force is acceptable

French Minister: We are preparing for Macron’s Armenia visit

Rouhani: Iran's private sector is able to thwart US sanctions

Armenia President: We have opportunity for drastic start

EU extends sanctions against Syria

New PM on First Republic centennial: Armenian people won because they decided to win

French minister visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

Armenia President: We are obligated to turn our homeland into small but powerful country

Armenia president meets with US Deputy Assistant Secretary

Armenia, Karabakh heads of state get familiarized with military equipment samples at Sardarapat Memorial

Armenia, Karabakh leaders lay wreaths at Sardarapat Memorial (PHOTOS)

Ex-defense minister refuses to talks about political comeback

Armenia, France FMs attend fountain-monument unveiling in Musaler village (PHOTOS)

Armenia cyclists’ festive ride heads to Sardarapat Memorial

Century of Victories: First Republic of Armenia centennial is celebrated at Sardarapat Memorial (PHOTOS)

Yerevan Zoo lions have “royal” cages

Armenia villagers greet new PM on highway (PHOTOS)

Trump confident that North Korea has big economic prospects

Karabakh: Armenians can escape the massacre when they believe in their own strength, take up arms

Armenia marks 100th anniversary of the First Republic

Armenian President receives world-famous singer and composer Elton John

Remains of deceased in plane crash in Cuba are identified

Prince Charles supports Armen Sarkissian’s charity initiative

Netanyahu: Israel won't allow weapons production in Lebanon

Christ Marukyan: SMART educational center will operate for 5 adjacent villages

French MFA: Status quo is not solution to the Karabakh conflict

Elton John will visit Armenia again, this time with a concert - Armen Sarkissian

Elton John: Armenia feels like a new country , there is a lot of energy here

Elton John hands out hearing aids to children in Yerevan

Educational SMART Center opens its doors in the Lori region of Armenia (PHOTOS)

Elton John and Armenian President take part in charity event in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

American freed from Venezuela meets with Trump

Armenian army officer commits suicide

Trump: Meeting with North Korean leader still scheduled to June 12

Armenia President participates in roundtable discussion in Georgia

Armenia President attends Georgia national day celebrations (PHOTOS)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is bestowed with coat of arms

Armenia PM travels to Dilijan

Yerevan mayor says he will not step down

Putin gives Trump advice on talks with North Korea

Armenia passport 74th in travel freedom ranking

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 150 times in passing week

EBRD to increase its assistance to Armenia investment projects

US analysts say future course of Karabakh peace talks is uncertain

Armenia President meets with Finland colleague (PHOTOS)

Putin: We’re held hostage to internal strife in US

Over 60 killed in Mexico state in recent days

Armenia PM congratulates Georgia counterpart

Russia jet fighter tests prospective winged missiles in Syria

Newspaper: Armenia tycoon MP “suffering” most

Trump: Washington, Pyongyang having very productive talks on reinstating scheduled summit

Armenia President in Tbilisi, meets with Georgia ex-PM (PHOTOS)

Armenian and Georgian presidents meet in Tbilisi (PHOTOS)

111-year-old Armenian woman had to prove to U.S. government that she was still alive

US seizes nearly 120 pounds of suspected cocaine and fentanyl

Turkey says Israel will harm itself if it recognizes Armenian genocide

Armenian President and Georgian PM discuss cooperation prospects (PHOTOS)

Mattis: summit between leaders of US and North Korea may still take place

Armenian President arrives in Tbilisi

Asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs 66 million years ago triggered 100,000 years of global warming

Putin will not run for a third presidential term in a row

Trump: North Korea statement on summit 'good news'

Nikol Pashinyan receives Jean-Louis Atangana Amougou

Putin: Russia ready for dialogue with US

Theresa May congratulates Nikol Pashinyan

French Minister for Europe to visit Armenia

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 25.05.2018

2 wounded in Indiana school shooting

Putin comments on Trump's decision on Iran

Russian Foreign Ministry: Russia will not force anyone to join EAEU

Armenia minister: No need in construction of new NPP

Putin vows to uphold Russia’s interests on economic front

Armenia minister: Price of Iranian gas on the border is higher than that of Russian gas

Armenia PM to host graduates from border villages (PHOTO)

Trump: There is still chance of June 12 North Korea summit

Alen Simonyan withdraws application on giving up parliamentary seat