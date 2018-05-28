Pakistan's former spy chief was summoned at the army headquarters in garrison city Rawalpindi on Monday over a whistleblower book which he co-authored with his former Indian counterpart, Anadolu reported.
"The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace" which hit the stands last week is a rare collaboration between the former spy chiefs of the two arch nuclear rivals.
Retired general Asad Durrani was asked to explain his position on his remarks contradicting Pakistan’s official policy on certain issues, mainly on Kashmir and the 1999 Kargil skirmish between the two countries.
"A formal court of inquiry headed by a serving lieutenant general has been ordered to probe the matter in detail," said a statement from Pakistan army’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Durrani served as the chief of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) from 1991 to 1993. His co-author A.S. Dulat served at the chief of the Research and Analysis Wing from 1999 to 2000.
In a statement on Friday, the army termed the attributions "violation of military code of conduct applicable on all serving and retired military personnel".