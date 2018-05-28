Poland's prime minister on Monday called a planned Russian gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2, a "new hybrid weapon" and says Moscow wants to use it to undermine NATO and the European Union, ABC News reported quoting AP.

Mateusz Morawiecki called Nord Stream 2 "a poisoned pill of European security" as he addressed a NATO Parliamentary Assembly meeting in Warsaw.

Polish President Andrzej Duda also gave his own warning of Russian intentions in Eastern Europe.

"With regret it must be said that Moscow has never come to terms with the collapse of the imperial Soviet Union. The invasion of Georgia and the unlawful annexation of Crimea and military intervention in Ukraine illustrate the real intentions of Russia," Duda said.

He was referring to the Russia-Georgia war of 2008, as well as to Russia's annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and support for pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine's east, where a war is still ongoing.